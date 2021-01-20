Bulgarian Government Allocates EUR 100,000 in Initial Aid to Croatia for Earthquake Damage Response

Meeting today, the Council of Ministers decided to allocate EUR 100,000 in initial aid to Croatia for response to the damage caused by the earthquake which, according to inconclusive reports, has killed seven people.

Because the damage to property countrywide is huge, we asked the Bulgarian Embassy to explore where repairs are most badly needed. The Bulgarian aid will be targeted at two landmark buildings in Croatia related to Bulgarian history: the Gornjogradska Gimnazija (Upper Town Secondary School) and the Croatian Academy of Sciences and Arts.

Today, Deputy Prime Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva also held an emergency conference with Economy Minister Lachezar Borisov and with the Bulgarian Red Cross. Since Croatia needs drinking water, it was decided to organise urgent deliveries with the help of the largest mineral water bottling companies in Bulgaria. The first two heavy-duty truck loads of mineral water from various bottlers will be delivered to the Bulgarian Red Cross warehouses in the Village of Lozen over the weekend, from where they will be transported to Croatia.

Among the alumni of the Gornjogradska Gimnazija there are Bulgarian pupils who attended on scholarships provided by the Bulgarian Exarchate, including Krastyo Sarafov, Lyubomir Miletich, Dimitar Shishmanov and other from the area that is now the Republic of North Macedonia. In the 1860s the secondary school welcomed, as its special guest, Konstantin Miladinov, who presented to the pupils his collection Bulgarian Folk Songs that was published with the financial support of Bishop Josip Strossmayer.

The Croatian Academy of Sciences and Arts is a successor to the South Slavic Academy, founded by Bishop Josip Strossmayer who, as early as in the 1870s, before Bulgaria’s Liberation from Ottoman rule, reserved five places for members from Bulgaria. The first Bulgarian members of that Academy include Marin Drinov and Stefan Bobchev.