WFP Côte d'Ivoire Country Brief, May 2022

In Numbers

312mt of food assistance distributed

USD 2,4m six months (June – November 2022) net funding requirements.

126,794 people assisted in May 2022.

Operational Updates

• WFP has actively participated in the 15th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP15) of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification that took place in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, from 9 to 20 May 2022, under the theme “Land. Life. Legacy: From scarcity to prosperity”.

WFP participated in several side events and organized an exhibition that attracted attention from attendees and international media – using interactive models, posters, and virtual reality experiences.

• The COP15 has been an opportunity to showcase WFP’s role in supporting Governments’ efforts to restore lands and improve the livelihoods of rural populations – particularly through integrated resilience programmes and approaches • A total of 126,794 students of whom 50.6 percent are girls benefited from 312mt of assorted food commodities distributed in the 613 schools under the McGovern Dole school programme.

• As part of the monitoring of the activities of the MGD 2 Programme, a joint supervision mission composed of WFP, the School Canteens Directorate, and the National Agency for Support to Rural Development visited the seven regions where the project is implemented.

• 20 groups of smallholder farmers have been selected for support in the first year of the programme. This is an important step in the process of transfer and sustainability of school canteens.

• WFP participated in the panel conference organised by Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA) and the Ministry of Planning and Development (MPD). The theme of the conference was "Impact evaluation: good practices for a better effectiveness of development policies in Côte d'Ivoire". The objective of the conference was to highlight good practices in the impact evaluation of public policies and the mechanisms by which they can inform the process of institutionalisation of evaluation underway in Côte d'Ivoire.

• WFP Supply Chain unit continues to support the Ministry of Health in emergency preparedness in the context of the pandemic. A training of an additional 22 public health agents and government officials from across the national territory took place from 9-13-May 2022 in Yamoussoukro. A simulation exercise is planned for June, to test the ability of key stakeholders to properly use Playbook, the emergency tool.