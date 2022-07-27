WFP Côte d'Ivoire Country Brief, June 2022

In Numbers

0 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 2,4m six months (June – November 2022) net funding requirements.

0 people assisted in June 2022.

Operational Updates

• WFP Health Supply chain, with support from the HS3 Capacity Strengthening team, organized a Simulation exercise in collaboration with INHP (National Institute of Public Hygiene) in the district of Aboisso, region of Sud Comoe, from 13-17 June 2022. This exercise directly results from WFP assisting the Ministry of Health in strengthening its response mechanism using the emergency response tool (Playbook). More than 70 participants were involved in completing this exercise.

• As part of emergency preparedness activities, the country office conducted a Market Functionality Index (MFI) assessment in the North and North-East regions of Côte d'Ivoire between 27 June and 8 July 2022. The objective of the MFI is to understand the different markets better and provide an overview of the feasibility of cash transfers while highlighting the risks associated with other supports to help households achieve food security.

• It is the school holidays in Côte d'Ivoire, and the school canteens have not been functioning this June. In the meantime, WFP organised a workshop to discuss the transition plan of the McGovern-Dole Programme on 29 June 2022. The discussion focused on the operationalisation and budgeting of the transition plan to effectively hand over the MGD Programme to the Government. During the workshop, participants discussed the following points: (i) costing of the handover plan; (ii) content of the better, nutritious and realistic food basket based on local production/buying (iii) definition of the most appropriate supply chain that complies with the rules of the Ivorian public market; (iv) determination of the next steps to be taken to reflect these data in the national budget during the budget conference scheduled for July/August 2022. Discussions are still ongoing to finalise the plan.

• On Thursday 30 June 2022, WFP participated in a workshop to define the operational modalities of the proposals and recommendations of the Etats Généraux de l'Education Nationale et de l'Alphabétisation (EGENA) initiated by the Government.