WFP Côte d'Ivoire Country Brief, August 2022

USD 3,3 m six months (August – January 2023) net funding requirements.

• From 01 to 07 August 2022, WFP participated in a joint community sensitization mission for the 20 new agricultural groups selected in 20 localities within Bondoukou and Bouna areas, added to the smallholder support component of the USDA-funded School Feeding Programme. The mission informed and mobilized all stakeholders in the 20 localities selected.

• WFP is monitoring the implementation of Association des Volontaires pour le Service International (AVSI)

Foundation activities as part of the "Support to the Integrated School Canteen Sustainability Programme".

Activities are funded by the USDA, with two components:

Improving teaching and learning to read and promoting and improving hygiene and sanitation conditions (WASH). In August, the "promotion and improvement of hygiene and sanitation conditions" component focused on connecting 10 public primary schools to the public drinking water supply network and constructing 15 fountains and washbasins in all 5 DRENA (Bouna,

Bondoukou, Ferkessédougou, Korhogo, Boundiali). This will allow children to wash their hands before going to the canteens and classrooms.

• From 8 to 13 August 2022, WFP participated in the preparatory workshop for the World Summit on Education Transformation, aimed at defining the practical modalities and consolidating the documents related to the participation of Côte d'Ivoire in the Summit in New York in September 2022. This workshop, which brought together 30 people, was organized by UNESCO and the Task Force of the Ministry of National Education and Literacy (MENA) and included representatives from WFP, UNESCO, UNICEF, the Ecole Normale Supérieure (ENS), the Executive Secretariat of the National Council for Nutrition, Food and Early Childhood Development (SE-CONNAPE), the Ministry of the Environment and the National Youth Council of Côte d'Ivoire (CNJCI). WFP took the opportunity to advocate for the development of a specific school feeding law, the revision of the National School Feeding Strategy (SNAS), and the inclusion of Côte d'Ivoire in the School Feeding Coalition.

• WFP and its partner, the Bureau de Vente des Produits (BVP), continue working together to facilitate market access for farmer groups. In August, the BVP eased access to the market and sale of 37.485 mt worth 19,494,780 FCFA. These marketed crops were produced by WFP-supported farmer groups as well as by other producer groups that have subscribed to the BVP group sales platform.

• WFP cooperates with Wopile Sanga, under the funding of the Louis Dreyfus Foundation, to set up food, nutrition, health, and environmental resilience-building mechanisms within targeted households. 126 cooking training sessions based on local foods were conducted for 445 people, including 16 pregnant women and 28 breastfeeding women, 240 adults were sensitized to exclusive breastfeeding, supplementary food, and hygiene, and 32 localities saw the establishment of Village Savings and Loan Associations (VSLA) accounting 1,612 members for a total amount of 17,268,500 FCFA for the month of August.

• The Direction de la Coordination du Programme National de Nutrition (DC PNN), with the support of WFP, conducted a baseline study among households of women of childbearing age and their children. This study aimed to: (i) measure knowledge, attitudes, and practices in terms of nutrition and maternal and child health; (ii) assess the quality of dietary diversity among women aged 15-49; (iii) assess the quality of dietary diversity among children aged between 6 and 23 months; and (iv) identify priority needs in terms of nutrition education, to guide the intervention. At the end of the study, the following recommendations were made (a) Sensitise households to diversify their food consumption through community radio and forums for the promotion and adoption of Essential Nutritional Actions and Good Nutritional Practices; (b) Promote nutrition-sensitive agro-pastoral production; (c)

Disseminate messages on the benefits of diversified diets; (d) Identify solutions for fertilising arable land in order to encourage farmers to return to high-energy production; and (e) Encourage households to increase their consumption of animal proteins.

• WFP Supply chain successfully cleared the Kernels to be used for the fortification of 500MT of rice. This is the first time the Country Office has handled such a shipment.

• Efforts to strengthen the capacity of the health systems in partnership with the Ministry of Health led to a conjoint mission to evaluate the gaps in the last mile distribution of medicines. This will be the basis to enable WFP to share expertise to optimize the distribution network, revise processes and share fleet management best practices