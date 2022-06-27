WFP Côte d'Ivoire Country Brief, April 2022

In Numbers

186,994 mt of food assistance distributed

USD cash-based transfers made

USD 3.7 m six months (May – October 2022) net funding requirements

126,190 people assisted in April 2022.

Operational Updates

• In April, 126,190 students (50.3 percent of girls), benefited from WFP’s nutritious hot meals in the school canteens, which represents a total of 186,994 tons of food distributed in all targeted school.

• On Thursday, March 31, 2022, WFP participated in the validation workshop of the evaluation report of the project: "Contribution of local radios to the sustainability of school canteens" organized by the Directorate of school canteens (DCS) in the context of the implementation of the McGovern-Dole programme. This workshop brought together 60 participants including school canteen programme managers, technical and financial partners, radio partners, civil society and consultants. The goal was to evaluate the achievement of initial objectives such as the improvement of the population's knowledge of the school feeding programme; the increase in the participation of canteen actors in local radio programmes; and the increase in the number of local governments, communities and private sectors involved in the programme.

• As part of the implementation of the support component for small producers of the Mc Govern-Dole (MGD) project, WFP carried out an identification mission of groups mobilized around canteens in the Gontougo region (East) and Bounkani region (North-East) from 18 to 27 April 2022.

• WFP participated in the restitution of the recommendations of the National Education and Literacy Conference organized by the Ministry of National Education.

• The final evaluation report of the first phase of the MGD and the baseline of the second are being finalized.

• The Regional Director of WFP, Chris Nikoi, visited Côte d’Ivoire to discuss with the national authorities on the management of CERFAM (The Centre of Excellence). The visit was an opportunity for WFP to discuss the implementation of the second phase of the MGD project and to provide some clarification.

• WFP is in discussions with Transforming Education in Cocoa Communities (TRECC) and the Government to establish an MOU for a project on nutrition and early childhood development. As part of this project, a task force has been established consisting of representatives from WFP’s Headquarters, Regional Bureau and CO, TRECC, and a representative from the Government of Cote d'Ivoire.