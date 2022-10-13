Regional Bureau for West and Central Africa - Côte d’Ivoire - Education Dashboard: 2021-2022 School Year - October 2022

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Over 4,000 new refugees from Burkina Faso arrived in Côte d'Ivoire during the school year. As the newly arrived refugee children have not yet been enrolled in school, this explains the significant drop in enrolment rates compared to the 2020-2021 school year. 1,236 school-age Burkinabe refugees who recently arrived in Côte d'Ivoire are in urgent need of schooling.

Refugees and asylum seekers in Côte d'Ivoire have access to primary and secondary education on the same basis as nationals. UNHCR provides financial support to all refugee and asylum-seeking students for registration fees and the purchase of school supplies.