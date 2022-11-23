Multi-hazard surveillance tool for West African coastal countries : Benin – Côte d’Ivoire – Ghana – Togo (As of 30 September 2022)

Context Geographic Coverage

For nearly two years, coastal countries of the Gulf of Guinea, in West Africa have continued to experience a gradual deterioration in security conditions in connection with the expansion of the crisis affecting the Central Sahel. Several trends observed in 2022 confirm the acceleration of this phenomenon. Attacks by non-state armed groups (NSAGs) continue to be reported on a regular basis. Between January 2021 and September 20221, the number of attacks in southern Burkina Faso increased by 42 per cent, with a peak in February 2022. On September 30, 2022, the «coup d’état» in Burkina Faso and the resulting political change add another element that could impact the balance of the subregion in the medium term.

An in-depth analysis published by the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI) highlights relevant developments related to the context and dynamics of non-state armed groups in the subregion:

Three distinct units of non-state armed groups have been identified along the Burkina Faso-Benin border, with a more limited presence in the Singou Reserve (near Pama) and in parts of the W2 National Park.

Changing dynamics in Togo. Togo, like Ghana and Benin, was initially seen as a country used to supply motorcycles, basic necessities, and weapons to non-state armed groups operating in eastern Burkina Faso.

Recent reported attacks in the country highlight the changing security situation, which is gradually turning into an operating ground for non-state armed groups.