Ivory Coast - Floods and landslides (NOAA-CPC, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 June 2022)

Heavy rainfall continues to affect Abidjan City (south-eastern Ivory Coast), causing landslides, and widespread flooding which resulted in an increased humanitarian impact.
According to media reports, at least five people died on 21 June due to floods and landslides in Bingerville Commune of Abidjan. Several naighbourhoods of Abidjanhave been flooded as up to 200 mm of rainfall was recorded on 20-21 June. Six other people died on 16 June in Abidjan, following landslides triggered by heavy rainfall.
On 23-24 June, moderate to locally heavy rainfall is forecast over most of Ivory Coast, particularly central and coastal areas of the country.