Gulf of Guinea Multidimensional Monitoring and Early Warning Tool: Benin – Côte d’Ivoire – Ghana – Togo (As of 30 May 2022)

Context

The coastal countries of the Gulf of Guinea (Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Benin, Togo) have seen, over the past two years, a deterioration in their security conditions. This is a result of the expansion of the crisis affecting Central Sahel. Two trends witnessed over the first five months of the year 2022 confirm this evolution. On the one hand, attacks in southern Burkina Faso have increased by 143% between January 2021 and May 20221 , triggering the forced displacement of thousands of Burkinabè refugees to north-eastern Côte d’Ivoire and northern Benin. Furthermore, a significant number of incursions by Non-State Armed Groups (NSAGs) have been recorded in Burkina Faso’s southern neighbours since early 2021- attacks have become more frequent in Côte d’Ivoire and Benin since the start of the year 2022 and in May 20222 for the first time hit Togo.

In addition to a rise in insecurity, the four coastal States are subject to intercommunal violence and worsening food security conditions, in areas where agriculture, farming and herding are the populations’ main livelihood.

Any future increase in attacks and incursions by NSAGs risks exposing local populations to higher protection risks, closure of basic services and large movements of populations.