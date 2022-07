1,833 Ivorian refugees were repatriated in May, bringing the total number of Ivorian refugees repatriated this year to 13,478 individuals.

UNHCR and UN WOMEN conducted a joint assessment mission to Tougbo, a town in the north-east hosting Burkinabe refugees.

An agreement was reached between UNHCR and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Diaspora regarding the cost of passports for Ivorian refugees.