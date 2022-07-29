Côte d’Ivoire: UNHCR Operational Update – June 2022

The symbolic official announcement for the cessation of refugee status for Ivorians as of 30 June was announced on World Refugee Day at a ceremony in Abidjan hosted by the President of Côte d’Ivoire.

The High Commissioner for Refugees hailed Côte d’Ivoire’s transition from conflict to peace and stability and urged other countries to follow such good example.

The Ivorian government took a significant first step in adopting a bill on refugee status in accordance with the 1951 convention relating to the status of refugees.