In April, UNHCR repatriated 2,417 Ivorian refugees from Benin, Ghana, Mauritania, Liberia and Togo, bringing the total number of individuals repatriated this year to 11,643.

3,244 refugees from Burkina Faso were registered by UNHCR and the Government in northeast Côte d’Ivoire and provided with core relief items.

To sensitize Ivorian refugees in the Nzérékoré and Kouankan II camps in Guinea on the Cessation Clause, a ‘Come and Tell’ visit was organized from 12 to 14 April.