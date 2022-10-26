Côte d’Ivoire: Interpeace and the government to strengthen collaboration through new partnership agreement

Côte d’Ivoire is not spared from external threats and the dynamics of regional and global conflict. These further destabilise the already fragile social fabric and endanger the government’s achievements in security and economic development.

Over the last few decades, Côte d’Ivoire has itself been marked by socio-political crises and regular cycles of violence that have profoundly affected the lives of Ivorians, the way they live together and social cohesion.

Threats linked to armed groups at the country’s doorstep call for the strengthening of the internal social fabric to prevent any risk of tipping over. It is usual for these groups to exploit the cracks and fissures caused by various factors to act.

In order to contribute to the efforts of Ivorian society, Interpeace, which has been present in the country since 2012, signed a partnership agreement with the Minister of Reconciliation and Social Cohesion on 21 October. This agreement aims to strengthen the consolidation of peace, reconciliation and national cohesion in the coastal country.

Both partners commit to work together in seeking and funding responsible and beneficial collaboration opportunities to achieve these objectives. Committed to close cooperation, the Ministry will provide political leadership, guidance and coordination of Interpeace projects, including the current Project to prevent political violence and strengthen social cohesion through dialogue and citizen collaboration in Côte d’Ivoire (PREDIA).

For its part, Interpeace will provide technical and methodological support to inclusive dialogue in all regions of the country, capitalising on lessons learned from conflict prevention mechanisms set up in cooperation with its local partner, Indigo Côte d’Ivoire, and targeting in particular women and youth. The organisation will also support local prevention and reconciliation committees and actively participate in the elaboration of strategies at the technical and political level adapted to Ivorian peacebuilding priorities, with a view to building sustainable peace and contributing to the strengthening of social cohesion.

“We are very pleased to engage in this partnership with the Ministry of Reconciliation and Social Cohesion,” says Interpeace’s West Africa programme representative Alessia Polidoro. “The methodological rigour of our approach, the diversified experience of successful interventions in different contexts around the world and the expertise of our team and our local partner, Indigo Côte d’Ivoire, will be pooled with the Ministry to provide concrete, endogenous and sustainable solutions to the various challenges to be addressed.

