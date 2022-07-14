Côte d’Ivoire: Floods - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA), DREF Operation no. MDRCI015

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

Since 16 June 2022, the rainfall in Côte d'Ivoire is above average. The torrential rains of June 21 were the heaviest recorded since the beginning of the rainy season in the country, with nearly 200 mm of water in less than 24 hours in several neighbourhoods of Abidjan and near-urban areas. This is the equivalent of several weeks of rain1 that caused major flooding and landslides. Waterspouts and mud and rock flows caused loss of life and serious material damage. In the 10 localities affected, the damage recorded thanks to the rapid assessment made by the Red Cross Society of Côte d'Ivoire (RCSCI) includes the destruction of 134 houses and 11 schools, the collapse of roads, flooding of markets, contamination of wells, etc. The heavy flooding led to the breaking of water pipes, thereby further increasing the water level in the communities. Ten (10) localities were affected, including five in the hinterland (Alépé, Azaguié, Bonoua, Dabou, and Grand-Bassam) and five in Abidjan (Abobo, Anyama, Attécoubé, Bingerville, and Port-Bouët).

A total of 11,478 people, i.e., 1,913 households were affected by the disaster. The damage recorded and the water situation severely affected the living conditions, hygiene and access to basic necessities, food and non-food items and other goods. Some 403 households (2,418 people) are still without shelter, as their houses were destroyed or still flooded. Although some inhabitants (97) were able to return to their homes with the first aid of the Red Cross after the waters were evacuated, other households are still relocated in host families. The waters ravaged some 134 houses with their food reserves destroyed during the collapse or scattered by the water; the same is true for clothes, mattresses and some other household items. The water level is still high. These households are finding it difficult to secure at least three meals a day. They are finding it difficult to keep warm because of the loss of their blankets, clothes and sleeping equipment.

To date, 114 injured were registered and has received first aid; and 13 people died in less than 7 days, with 6 being swept away by landslides following the heavy rains on 16 June in western Abidjan. In terms of the number of deaths, the situation is more serious than in previous rainy seasons, this is a major concern to the government.

In recent years, flooding is becoming more devastating in the country, particularly in the urban and near-urban areas of Abidjan. The high concentration of people due to the attraction of large cities is followed by an uncontrolled expansion of constructions, which are spreading more and more each day over areas at risk of flooding, often inhabited by poor populations. Generally, June and July are the rainiest months, and the situation is expected to worsen as the rainy season continues until the end of August. During the floods of 29 June, two more deaths have been reported.