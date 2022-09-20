Case studies in gender-transformative approaches in health, nutrition and HIV: UNICEF Tanzania, Côte d’Ivoire, South Africa, and Ghana

Author | Mary Picard

The Signposts to Gender-Transformative Programming

Integrating gender equality in UNICEF’s programming is an ongoing process of building on what works, learning from mistakes, and then forging new frontiers. UNICEF has witnessed substantial contributions to gender equal outcomes through its gender-responsive actions, such as broadening its focus on adolescent girls and increasing their access to health and other services. The next leap for achieving sustainable outcomes for women and girls is to move beyond addressing immediate causes of poor health, malnutrition, or high risk to HIV to the underlying, root causes (such as patriarchal norms or control over women’s sexuality). A gender-transformative approach seeks to unveil the structural causes for gender inequalities so that programming efforts are able to create an enabling environment for women and girls to access services and resources as rightsholders and gender-equal partners without fail.

Both the Western and Central Africa (WCAR) and Eastern and Southern Africa (ESAR) regions are facing many complex and interconnected health, humanitarian, demographic and economic challenges. The future of these regions is now compounded by the lingering health and socio-economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially on women and girls. This study zeroes in on the health, nutrition and HIV sectors with the aim of accelerating progress in achieving better outcomes for women and girls. This case study report contributes to this aim by identifying solid examples of gender-transformative approaches in various subsectors, shedding light on the strategies leveraged, as well as some of challenges encountered.

This report is a companion document to the “Review of Gender-Transformative Approaches and Promising Practices in Health, Nutrition and HIV Programming in Africa: From Theory to Practice”. The review document serves as background to this set of case studies and explains the theoretical underpinnings for examining the evidence for the case studies and the justification for the selection of these four cases.

The Case Studies

The selection of case studies was derived from a review of 29 different initiatives in health, nutrition and HIV across WCAR and ESAR. All four case studies listed below conform to the qualifications for a gender-transformative approach per the Model for Assessing Gender Transformative Approaches (see companion document) - demonstrating attention to three critical dimensions of change: (D1) transforming policies, legislation and budgets, (D2) transforming formal systems and services, and (D3) transforming underlying social structures, centred around addressing adverse gender norms, as well as demonstrating at least an intent to address the core dimension (D-CORE), a change in unequal gender power relations. Also, multiple strategies are leveraged to create the changes.

Each section begins with a brief summary of barriers that includes the analysis that informed the programme design. Progress is then described in relation to the dimensions of change, the contributing strategies, and the results. Each of the case studies illuminates diverse lessons and insights, along the different phases of the programme cycle that will build on UNICEF’s endeavours to integrate gender-transformative approaches in these and other sectors. Each section ends with a set of priorities that reflect what this analysis is showing and what COs have already in the pipeline.

The Selected Cases

Tanzania: The Girls’ Reproductive Health Rights and Empowerment Accelerated in Tanzania (GRREAT) Programme

Côte d’Ivoire: The U-Test Project: Optimizing HIV self-testing and pre-exposure prophylaxis among at-risk adolescents and population groups

South Africa: The Adolescent Girl and Young Women (AGYW) Peer Mentor Programme

Ghana: Improving Early Childhood Development in Rural Ghana through Scalable Low-cost Community-run Play Schemes