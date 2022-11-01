UNHCR Field Office Upala, Costa Rica Fact Sheet: September 2022

The North of Costa Rica borders Nicaragua across 309 kilometers. There are two official border points: Peñas Blancas to the West, and Tablillas to the East. UNHCR has identified over 20 irregular entry points both in maritime and terrestrial areas. Asylum seekers and refugees live in approximately 150 communities along the border. Since 2018, UNHCR consolidated its presence on the northern border of Costa Rica with a field office in Upala. Currently, the Field Office of Upala and implementing partners have presence in five border cantons: Upala, La Cruz, Los Chiles, Guatuso and San Carlos.