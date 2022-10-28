UNHCR Factsheet: Strengthening of the Government of Costa Rica’s Asylum System through Digitalization

Costa Rica’s asylum system uses systems for case management, within and outside the database designed by the General Directorate for Migration and Foreigners (DGME), which was designed for the management of migrant issues, not those of refugee populations.
The significant increase of new asylum claims in the recent years, the lack of a dedicated database or tools specific to handle the refugee status determination process has hindered the efficiency of the current system, primarily tools for pre-registration, case management, identification of certain profiles, and other requirements. The project to develop the asylum database and related tools will enhance the quality of the national system.
With technical and financial support from UNHCR, the DGME/Refugee Unit will develop an improved system for processing asylum claims that will accelerate the document issuance process, advancing appointments and reducing waiting times to obtain official documents.
This new system will allow the Refugee Unit to reduce the number of asylum claims pending formalization and speed up the eligibility interview process.
Identified Gaps in the Current System:
-
Systems are not stable
-
Hand-filled Asylum Applications
-
Records maintained in various databases
-
Lengthy waiting periods
-
No clear prioritization mechanism for applicants with specific needs
-
No unified digital biometric system
-
No automatic scheduling system for eligibility interviews
-
No Standard Operating Procedures
-
Insufficient information available to applicants about the process
Expected Outcomes & Results:
-
Creation of an improved management system for the DGME’s Refugee Unit for Registration and Refugee Status Determination to improve current asylum processes and facilitate online pre-registration.
-
Reduce the backlog of over 200,000 cases pending resolution and improve efficiency in processing registration, asylum claims and document issuance.
-
File review and data entry of approximately 200,000 physical files held by the Refugee Unit into the Rapid Asylum Data Entry Tool (RADET). As of April 2021, aprox. 48,488 files had been reviewed and the data was included in RADET.