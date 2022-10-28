UNHCR Factsheet: Strengthening of the Government of Costa Rica’s Asylum System through Digitalization

Costa Rica’s asylum system uses systems for case management, within and outside the database designed by the General Directorate for Migration and Foreigners (DGME), which was designed for the management of migrant issues, not those of refugee populations.

The significant increase of new asylum claims in the recent years, the lack of a dedicated database or tools specific to handle the refugee status determination process has hindered the efficiency of the current system, primarily tools for pre-registration, case management, identification of certain profiles, and other requirements. The project to develop the asylum database and related tools will enhance the quality of the national system.

With technical and financial support from UNHCR, the DGME/Refugee Unit will develop an improved system for processing asylum claims that will accelerate the document issuance process, advancing appointments and reducing waiting times to obtain official documents.

This new system will allow the Refugee Unit to reduce the number of asylum claims pending formalization and speed up the eligibility interview process.

Identified Gaps in the Current System:

Systems are not stable

Hand-filled Asylum Applications

Records maintained in various databases

Lengthy waiting periods

No clear prioritization mechanism for applicants with specific needs

No unified digital biometric system

No automatic scheduling system for eligibility interviews

No Standard Operating Procedures

Insufficient information available to applicants about the process

Expected Outcomes & Results: