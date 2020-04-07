UNHCR COVID-19 Flash Update: Costa Rica (7 March – 3 April 2020)

Context

• Costa Rica registered its first COVID-19 case on 7 March. A quick Government (GoCR) response through an emergency declaration on 16 March, accompanied by several additional measures, have helped keep the ‘curve’ under control. These include movement restrictions and closing of national borders on 18 March, which restrict entry to nationals and residents, who are required to self-isolate for 14 days. An additional decree on 23 March prohibits legal status holders from re-entering the country if they depart between 25 March and 12 April, and they lose their status if entering irregularly. The border rejections and subsequent responses may place asylum seekers and refugees at risk. The 12 April end date will likely be extended.

• Although there are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 among UNHCR’s population of concern, the emergency exacerbates key needs. In terms of protection, while the Migration Authority provided a two-month extension of documentation for persons of concern (PoC) and an online process for new work permits, closure of the Refugee Unit to PoC means no new asylum claims are being formalized (resulting in a nearly 7-month wait for documentation), and no new interviews are being conducted (increasing the backlog of cases pending adjudication to 25,913 as of 1 April 2020). Those awaiting documentation do not have access to healthcare services, beyond life-saving emergencies or COVID-19; regular medical attention is a key need, particularly for those in high-risk categories. Limited numbers of new asylum seekers at the borders raises issues about access to territory and asylum. Furthermore, social distancing protocols and other restrictions have resulted in many asylum seekers losing their jobs, affecting their livelihoods and ability to meet basic needs. As a result, food security and housing / shelter needs are growing rapidly by the day.