UNHCR Costa Rica Health Insurance Scheme September 2022

Project Details

UNHCR and the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) signed an agreement to provide health insurance to 6,000 people of concern in 2020. The agreement has enabled UNHCR to support the Government of Costa Rica by providing USD1.8 million to the CCSS to respond to pressing health needs faced by the most vulnerable asylum seekers and refugees. Because of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the agreement was extended by addendum until March 2021.During 2021, another agreement was signed expanding insurance coverage to 10,000 people of concern through to February 2022. The agreement outlined UNHCR support to the Government of Costa Rica, providing USD 2.2 million to the CCSS for the monthly payment for each individual included. As of March 2022, another agreement was signed thanks to the availability of funds, continuing the insurance of 6,000 vulnerable people of concern. This last agreement had a cost of USD1.5million to cover monthly insurance.