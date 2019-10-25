25 Oct 2019

UNHCR Costa Rica Fact Sheet: October 2019

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 25 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (516.41 KB)

Costa Rica is a host country to asylum-seekers primarily from Latin America and the Caribbean, and is a transit point for others. Over the past five years, the country has experienced an upward trend in the number of asylum applications received as a result of political unrest and violence in the region.

Since the onset of the sociopolitical crisis in Nicaragua in April 2018, over 70,000 individuals have sought asylum in Costa Rica, with more expected to arrive. UNHCR works with the Costa Rican Government to support persons in need of international protection.

UNHCR expanded its operation in the in 2018 by opening a field office to assist the Government’s response to the influx of Nicaraguan asylum-seekers entering through various points along the northern border. At a policy level, the framework for the multi-sectoral refugee response is outlined in the Comprehensive Refugee Response Plan (MINARE).

