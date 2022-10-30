UNHCR Costa Rica: Community-Based Protection September 2022

Overview

Costa Rica is a country with a longstanding commitment to human rights. It has been a model in the region on refugee protection and integration schemes and is a leader in seeking to end statelessness. In the past four years, Costa Rica has become an increasingly important country of asylum for persons fleeing from the four main displacement situations in the Americas (Nicaragua, Venezuela, North of Central America, and Colombia), and transit for persons in mixed movements from within the region and beyond. The continued situation of socio-political strife in Nicaragua, particularly in the wake of the Government responses to the April 2018 protests and the more recent presidential elections of November 2021, has resulted in a constant increase in the numbers of persons seeking international protection in Costa Rica –with a record high of 14,500 starting the process in the month of January 2022 alone. At the end of 2021, Costa Rica was home to over150,000 asylum seekers (mainly from Nicaragua, followed by Venezuela, Cuba, and the North of Central America). This has continued to increase in 2022.

To respond holistically to the increasing number of refugees and asylum seekers in Costa Rica, UNHCR established a dedicated Community-Based Protection (CBP) sub-unit in 2019, intending to provide community-level interaction, communication, empowerment, and assistance to the population of concern. The Costa Rica Operation carries out various actions to better understand PoC and their host communities so as to respond better to needs, create responsive programming and consider ways to incorporate community strengthening and equality within initiatives to promote protection structure, integration and peaceful coexistence in communities.