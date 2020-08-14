UNHCR CBI COVID-19 Fact Sheet: Costa Rica - July 2020

Costa Rica is host to asylum-seekers primarily from Latin America and the Caribbean, and a transit point for others. The country has experienced an upward trend in the number of asylum applications received as a result of political unrest and violence in the region. Since the onset of the sociopolitical crisis in Nicaragua in April 2018, over 86,000 individuals have sought asylum in Costa Rica.

This influx has caused significant strain to the national systems, resulting in delays of up to nine months to file asylum claims, and an additional three months to obtain work permits. This prevents Persons of Concern (PoC) from accessing the labor market and meeting their basic needs. UNHCR works with the Costa Rican Government to address these needs.

To address the significant gaps faced by the most vulnerable PoC in meeting their basic needs, a multipurpose cash assistance program is managed by UNHCR under direct implementation. Cash assistance is an integral part of the Operation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Aside from multipurpose cash assistance targeting the most socioeconomically vulnerable families, emergency COVID-19 grants are now being provided to those most affected and at risk under the outbreak.