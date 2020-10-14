UAE Sends Second Medical Aid Shipment to Costa Rica in Fight against COVID-19

The UAE today sent a second aid plane carrying 12 metric tons of medical supplies and testing kits to Costa Rica. This aid will assist approximately 12.000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, His Excellency Juma Al-Rumaithi, UAE Ambassador to Costa Rica, said: "The dispatch of a medical aid plane to Costa Rica today is part of the support for the outstanding bilateral relations between the two countries and a boost to Costa Rican efforts in the fight against the virus.”

"This is the second aid plane sent by the UAE to Costa Rica. The first, carrying 8.5 metric tons of medical supplies, was sent last June as part of efforts to help healthcare workers in Costa Rica and provide them with additional protection in containing the pandemic," His Excellency added.

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 1510 metric tons of aid to 118 countries, supporting more than 1.5 million medical professionals in the process.