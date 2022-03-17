Refugee Response Index – Costa Rica Report (July 2021)

The Refugee Response Index Country Report from the pilot study conducted in Costa Rica is now available to download.

The Refugee Response Index is a civil society led initiative designed to assess and monitor countries’ response to refugees and asylum seekers in an independent and comprehensive manner. It covers each component of an adequate refugee response and can be used in any country context, regardless of size and contribution to the global refugee response.

With support from the European Commission (DG-INTPA), the Refugee Response Index was successfully pilot tested in 2021. The RRI tool is now being used to assess the situation in Australia, with more countries to follow.