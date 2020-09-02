Costa Rica + 5 more
Rapid needs assessment: Impact of COVID-19 on PoC from other nationalities - Costa Rica, August 2020
Attachments
Objectives
- Assess the level of access to basic goods and services of Persons of Concern (PoC).
- Identify the impact of COVID-19 and related circumstances on that access and the resulting needs.
- Identify gaps between needs and response, including the response from the government, UNHCR and other actors.
- Analyze existing coping mechanisms of households from other nationalities.