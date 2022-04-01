R4V Situation Report: Central America & Mexico (November 2021)

Situation

PANAMA

As of 30 November, 126,675 people in mixed movements have crossed the Colombian border through the Darien Gap and continued northward, including 26,000 children (more than half of whom are less than 5 years old). Main nationalities remain to be Haitian (including children born to Haitian parents in Chile and Brazil), Cuban, and Venezuelan.

According to health authorities, more than six million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been applied, and 79.4% of the target population has already completed the basic vaccination schedule. The application of COVID-19 booster doses for people over 18 years of age has started on 24 November.

R4V protection partners assessed current PSEA capacities and identified actions to be implemented to reach full capacity. The establishment of an implementation plan was agreed as a priority for the first quarter of 2022.

COSTA RICA

As of 10 November, the General Directorate of Migration and Immigration launched an improved web portal, facilitating the process of assigning appointments for passport renewals, immigration regularization procedures, and others.

The State of the Nation Program Report published in November, confirmed that the pandemic had an uneven impact on different population groups, while the State has had a limited capacity to promote human development. The COVID-19 effects on the labor market caused an increase in unemployment and a reduction in family incomes, with the consequent increase in poverty rates and food insecurity for many - as much as 43% of households in extreme poverty faced challenges in guaranteeing food for their members. Moreover, social inequality is also increasing due to the sharp deterioration of the labour market. The Report concluded that women, youth, and people with low education levels were the most impacted by the surge in unemployment. Furthermore, according to the National Household Survey ENAHO 2021, more than 56% of the total sample faced economic hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MEXICO

According to media reports, November has seen various inflows of mixed movements, especially Venezuelans and Brazilians, seeking to cross the border into the US. On November 4, authorities detained at the border 75 people (58 from Brazil, 16 from Venezuela and one from Portugal) hidden in a truck. Later, on 11 November, the director of the Juventud 2000 shelter noted the arrival of a group of 150 Venezuelans and Brazilians. Language barriers did not allow for comprehensive interviews of the goup members.