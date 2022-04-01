R4V Situation Report: Central America & Mexico (January 2022)

Context

Panama

In 2022, R4V partners in Panama continue to provide assistance and support to refugees and migrants from Venezuela, especially those facing vulnerabilities and lack of access to basic needs and services. Many have reported to an R4V partner that income generated from informal economic activities is not sufficient to cover basic needs, especially considering rises in consumer goods and the costs of the basic food basket. Additionally, the work permit renewal processes for Venezuelans admitted for processing and recognized refugees are experiencing delays, which limits formal employment opportunities. Furthermore, the Executive Decree No. 1316 of 10 December 20191 expired in December 2021. To date, authorities have not announced the Decree’s extension, which is generating concern among Venezuelans who have not been able to renew their passports due to costs and process delays. The norm had allowed Venezuelan passports whose original expiration date was not greater than three years to be used as a valid document for migratory and other administrative procedures.

It has been noticed that the main reasons migrants and refugees from Venezuela request psychosocial support from R4V partners in Panama are situations of violence in the household. In this sense, many women have manifested symptoms related to depression, anxiety, stress, and significant discomfort generated by living and/or having contact with their aggressor. Some issues were present before the pandemic due to the women's vulnerable situations, but many other symptom manifestations started or worsened during the pandemic, mainly due to restrictive and mobility restrictions imposed, as well as COVID-19 related impact on livelihoods.

On the other hand, the transit of mixed movements through the Darien Gap has seen an overall decrease, with 4,702 persons crossing the border between Colombia and Panama in January, more than half of whom are refugees and migrants from Venezuela. However, many who enter the controlled flow process cannot continue their transit towards Chiriquí (border with Costa Rica) because they cannot afford to pay for the bus ticket. As a result, situations of overcrowding might arise in the migratory reception centre at San Vicente, which has a limited capacity. R4V partners anticipate that this situation of the entry of refugees and migrants from Venezuela in transit through the Darién will continue and increase in the coming months.

Costa Rica

Media in Costa Rica reported a group of seven Venezuelans that were sleeping in an open park. They reported travelling through Darien and had been unable to find assistance in Costa Rica. They relied on assistance from the church. R4V partners are exploring the possibility of a revision to extend the Complimentary Protection granted by the Migration Authority to Venezuelans whose asylum request was denied between January 1, 2010 and December 15, 2021 which will expire on February 28, 2022. This has caused an increase of information requests by Venezuelans looking at alternatives.