Natural Hazards Monitoring - 2 November 2022

On 1 November 2022, according to the Costa Rica National Commission for Risk Prevention and Emergency Attention (CNE as per its acronym in Spanish), more than 1,500 flooding incidents were recorded in the month of October, the highest monthly number in 2022 thus far, with the greatest impacts in the South Pacific and Central Pacific, and particularly in the cantons of Golfito (293), Desamparados (214), Garabito (136), Osa (128) and Quepos (119) Parrita (115). Additionally for the month of October, there were 813 people in shelters. The report is available in Spanish at: CNE Costa Rica