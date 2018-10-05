Natural Disasters Monitoring - October 5, 2018

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Costa Rica

On 4 October 2018, the Costa Rica National Commission for Risk Prevention and Emergency Care (CNE) reported recent heavy rain affected the towns of Paquera, Parrita, Lepanto, and Cobano in Puntarenas Province where 600 people were affected due to floods. Several communities flooded in the Paquera, Chacarita, Garabito, Monteverde, Le Panto, and Quepos districts. In addition, waterlogging was registered in the following sectors of Paquera: Valle Azul, Guarial, and Rio Grande; landslides interrupted route 606 in the town of Monteverde. The report is available in Spanish at: Comisión Nacional de Emergencias.

Peru

On 4 October 2018, the Peru National Emergency Operations Center’s (COEN) bulletin indicated that 488 districts in 15 regions of the highlands of Peru are under a high risk due to landslides and mudslides due to heavy rains. Per the report, per region, the number of districts under high risk is: Cajamarca (82), Ancash (62), Ayacucho (60), La Libertad (47), Huancavelica (45), Puno (41), Huánuco (40), Cusco (22), Arequipa (20), Junín (19), Apurímac (14), Pasco (12), Tacna (3), and Moquegua (2).The report is available in Spanish at: COEN.