05 Oct 2018

Natural Disasters Monitoring - October 5, 2018

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 05 Oct 2018 View Original

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Costa Rica

On 4 October 2018, the Costa Rica National Commission for Risk Prevention and Emergency Care (CNE) reported recent heavy rain affected the towns of Paquera, Parrita, Lepanto, and Cobano in Puntarenas Province where 600 people were affected due to floods. Several communities flooded in the Paquera, Chacarita, Garabito, Monteverde, Le Panto, and Quepos districts. In addition, waterlogging was registered in the following sectors of Paquera: Valle Azul, Guarial, and Rio Grande; landslides interrupted route 606 in the town of Monteverde. The report is available in Spanish at: Comisión Nacional de Emergencias.

Peru

On 4 October 2018, the Peru National Emergency Operations Center’s (COEN) bulletin indicated that 488 districts in 15 regions of the highlands of Peru are under a high risk due to landslides and mudslides due to heavy rains. Per the report, per region, the number of districts under high risk is: Cajamarca (82), Ancash (62), Ayacucho (60), La Libertad (47), Huancavelica (45), Puno (41), Huánuco (40), Cusco (22), Arequipa (20), Junín (19), Apurímac (14), Pasco (12), Tacna (3), and Moquegua (2).The report is available in Spanish at: COEN.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.