Impact of COVID-19 on Central America: Analysis and recommendations for the European Union

INTRODUCTION

SOLIDAR is a network of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) that are working to improve economic and social rights inside and outside of Europe. On an international level, SOLIDAR is immersed in the process to create the SOLIDAR Network through the Organising International SOLIDARity (OIS) programme, the purpose of which is to strengthen the collaboration between our members and their capacities for greater, more fruitful impact. The OIS programme is strongly focussed on Central America. Specifically, on a national level, our priority countries are Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua.

One goal of the OIS programme is to monitor the progress of economic and social rights in Central America. The current situation with respect to the spread of COVID-19 in Central America has led to greater uncertainty and alarm regarding the impact of the pandemic on the region, which is one of the most polarised in the world. Through the SOLIDAR Network, we have carried out an initial analysis of the measures that are currently being implemented to combat COVID-19 and how these are contributing to the dilapidation of an already fragile social structure, while also putting at risk the achievement of these countries’ development objectives and of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

In this context, the SOLIDAR Network in Central America calls on their governments, the international community and the EU to redouble their efforts in ensuring the attainment of the SDGs, paying special regards to: