GIEWS Country Brief: Costa Rica 31-May-2019

Cereal production in 2019 forecast at below-average level

Planting of the main season rice crop is ongoing. Dry weather conditions are disrupting planting operations in Huetar Norte region, where 10-15 percent of the national rice output is produced. Elsewhere in the country, the accumulated rainfall is at average level, indicating adequate conditions for the planting. The Government raised retail prices of rice in January 2019 in order to sustain farmers’ income and counterbalance the declining trend in plantings. As weather forecast point to reduced rainfalls in the May-July period when planting and early development take place, the Government re-established insurance programmes for the 2019 rainfed rice crop, which accounts for about 70 percent of total production. Given the localized dry conditions and trend in planting contraction, the 2019 production is forecast to remain below average.

Rice paddy production in 2018 is officially estimated at below-average about 158 000 tonnes, mainly reflecting contraction in plantings. The planted area in 2018 is estimated to be more than 25 percent lower than previous five-year average.

Planting of the main maize crop is also underway and production is forecast at below average due to a contraction in plantings.

Cereal imports in 2018/19 marketing year expected at near average

Cereal imports in the 2018/19 marketing year (July/June) are anticipated at about 1.2 million tonnes, near the five-year average. The country mainly imports maize and wheat for feed and food use, respectively, and the import dependency is high.

Prices of staple crops lower year on year

In April, prices of maize and rice were lower than year-earlier levels, reflecting adequate amount of imports. Prices of black and red beans were also below their levels a year earlier, as the good 2018 outputs are supplying the markets.