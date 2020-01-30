30 Jan 2020

GIEWS Country Brief: Costa Rica 30-January-2020

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 30 Jan 2020
Download PDF (92.32 KB)

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Rice production in 2019 expected at below‑average level

Cereal import requirements anticipated at above‑average level in 2019/20 marketing year

Rice production in 2019 expected at below‑average level

Harvesting of the 2019 minor season rice crop is nearing completion. Production of the minor season is expected at below‑average level due to reduced rainfall at planting and germination stages in the major producing Chorotega Region.

The 2019 aggregate rice output, including the main season crop harvested in the August‑October period, is anticipated at below‑average 150 000 tonnes, mainly reflecting the continuous contraction in plantings as farmers shifted to more remunerative horticulture crops. During the main season, adequate rains benefitted planting operations and early development of crops in May, but rainfall amounts were below average during the June‑August period, affecting yields in the key producing region.

Cereal import requirements anticipated at above‑average level in 2019/20 marketing year

Cereal imports in the 2019/20 marketing year (July/June) are anticipated at about 1.3 million tonnes, about 7 percent higher than the last five‑year average. Maize imports, accounting for about 70 percent of the total cereal imports, are on the rise reflecting the high demand by the domestic feed sector. Wheat grain and flour imports are expected at an average level due to sustained demand for human consumption.

