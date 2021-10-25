GIEWS Country Brief: Costa Rica 25-October-2021

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

• Production of 2021 main season paddy crop forecast below average due to low plantings

• Cereal import requirements forecast at high levels in 2021/22 marketing year

• Reference prices of rice in wholesale and retail markets revised upwards by government

Production of 2021 main season paddy crop forecast below average due to low plantings

Harvesting of the 2021 main season paddy crop is ongoing and production is forecast at a slightly below‑average level. This mainly reflects a contraction in plantings, which follows the decreasing trend observed during the last ten years. Yields of harvested crops are reportedly favourable due to adequate rainfall amounts between March and August. In the main producing province of Guanacaste, above‑average rains in the May to June period secured an adequate availability of irrigation water.

Planting operations of the 2021 minor season paddy crop is underway in the provinces of Guanacaste and Alajuela, where seasonal production is concentrated. Rainfall amounts are forecast at slightly above the average in the November 2021 to January 2022 period, securing irrigation water supplies. This is expected to have a positive impact on yields of predominantly irrigated crops.

Cereal import requirements forecast at high levels in 2021/22 marketing year

Cereal imports in the 2021/22 marketing year (July/June) are forecast at the high levels of 1.4 million tonnes mainly due to the rising demand for yellow maize by the domestic feed sector. Imports of wheat grain and flour are also forecast at high levels, reflecting the sustained demand for human consumption in line with increasing population.

Reference prices of rice in wholesale and retail markets revised upwards by government

Minimum and maximum consumer prices of rice in wholesale and retail markets are regulated by the government. According to the Executive Decree 43151 issued at the end of August 2021, prices were revised upwards reflecting high production and transportation costs. Prices of black beans increased seasonally between June and September 2021. Prices of white maize, which held steady during the first half of 2021, soared in August due to lower year‑on‑year imports in the May to July period as well as high international quotations. As of September 2021, prices of maize were more than 10 percent higher than a year earlier.