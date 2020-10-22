GIEWS Country Brief: Costa Rica 22-October-2020

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Paddy production in 2020 anticipated below‑average level due to reduced sowings

Cereal import requirements forecast at high levels in 2020/21 marketing year

Prices of black beans stable in September at high levels

Harvesting of the 2020 predominantly rainfed main season paddy crop was completed in September. Production is expected to remain at a below‑average level due to the continuous contraction in plantings over the past ten years, following farmers’ shift to more remunerative horticulture crops. Yields of paddy are expected at an above‑average level, mainly reflecting good seasonal rainfall during the crop development and flowering stages in the main producing Pacific areas.

The minor season paddy crop is at development stage and will be harvested from November. Sowings are expected to have followed the declining trend. Currently, satellite‑based imagery indicates above‑average vegetation conditions reflecting the positive impact on crops of adequate rainfall in the previous months.

Cereal imports in the 2020/21 marketing year (July/June) are anticipated at a record high level of 1.47 million tonnes. The high level of imports is due to the rising demand for yellow maize by the domestic feed sector. Imports of wheat grain and flour are also forecast at high levels reflecting the sustained demand for human consumption.

Retail prices of black beans were stable in September for the second consecutive month due to improved market availabilities from the first minor season harvest. As of September, prices were nearly 10 percent higher year on year after the upsurge in the previous months when retail demand soared amidst the COVID‑19 pandemic. Prices of maize were mostly stable throughout the year reflecting adequate imports. Similarly, prices of rice have been overall stable as these are regulated by the Government.