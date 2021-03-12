Costa Rica + 33 more

Epidemiological Update: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) - 11 March 2021

Format
Situation Report
Sources
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Executive Summary

  • Until 9 March 2021, a cumulative total of 116,736,437 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2,593,285 deaths, have been reported globally, for which the Region of the Americas accounted for 45% of the cases and 48% of the deaths.

  • In the Americas Region, between December 2020 and February 2021, the highest proportions of cases were reported from the North America (68.9%) and South America (28.5%) subregions.

  • In the Americas Region, between December 2020 and February 2021 for the first time since the notification of the first cases, South America contributes with a higher proportion of deaths (85%), surpassing North America (14.5%), as a result of the number of deaths that occurred in Brazil.

  • As of 10 March 2021, 31 countries and territories in the Americas have reported the presence of variants of concern. Only the United States of America and Canada have notified all three.

  • In some countries/territories, an increase in the number of pregnant and postpartum women with COVID-19 has been observed. As of 10 March 2021, a total of 172,552 SARS-CoV-2 positive pregnant women, including 1,017 deaths have been reported in the Americas since the first COVID-19 cases.

  • The COVID-19 pandemic continues to negatively impact indigenous peoples, with 392,646 cumulative cases reported, including 5,605 deaths as of 10 March 2021.

  • A special analysis on the epidemiological situation in Costa Rica and Guatemala is presented in the section on older adults, observing that in Costa Rica both women and men aged ≥80 years have the highest risk of illness and death from COVID-19. In Guatemala, on the other hand, the highest risk of illness was among males and females aged 60 and 69 years, and the highest risk of death was among females aged ≥80 years and among males aged 70 and 79 years.

  • In the analysis of children and adolescents, in Costa Rica, female children and adolescents aged 5 years and older have a higher risk of illness than male children and adolescents.

  • In Guatemala, at younger ages (< 15-year-olds), the risks of illness are similar for both sexes, but the risk is higher for males aged 15 to 19 years.

  • Between May 2020 to 10 March 2021, 3,526 cumulative confirmed cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS) were reported among children and adolescents temporally coinciding with COVID-19, including 95 deaths.

  • While 2021 has deservedly been designated as the International Year of Health and Care Workers in appreciation and gratitude for their unwavering dedication in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, unfortunately, the number of cases and deaths in this group continues to grow, with 1,369,969 cumulative confirmed cases reported, including 7,389 deaths as of 10 March 2021.

Related Content