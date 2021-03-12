Epidemiological Update: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) - 11 March 2021

Executive Summary

Until 9 March 2021, a cumulative total of 116,736,437 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2,593,285 deaths, have been reported globally, for which the Region of the Americas accounted for 45% of the cases and 48% of the deaths.

In the Americas Region, between December 2020 and February 2021, the highest proportions of cases were reported from the North America (68.9%) and South America (28.5%) subregions.

In the Americas Region, between December 2020 and February 2021 for the first time since the notification of the first cases, South America contributes with a higher proportion of deaths (85%), surpassing North America (14.5%), as a result of the number of deaths that occurred in Brazil.

As of 10 March 2021, 31 countries and territories in the Americas have reported the presence of variants of concern. Only the United States of America and Canada have notified all three.

In some countries/territories, an increase in the number of pregnant and postpartum women with COVID-19 has been observed. As of 10 March 2021, a total of 172,552 SARS-CoV-2 positive pregnant women, including 1,017 deaths have been reported in the Americas since the first COVID-19 cases.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to negatively impact indigenous peoples, with 392,646 cumulative cases reported, including 5,605 deaths as of 10 March 2021.

A special analysis on the epidemiological situation in Costa Rica and Guatemala is presented in the section on older adults, observing that in Costa Rica both women and men aged ≥80 years have the highest risk of illness and death from COVID-19. In Guatemala, on the other hand, the highest risk of illness was among males and females aged 60 and 69 years, and the highest risk of death was among females aged ≥80 years and among males aged 70 and 79 years.

In the analysis of children and adolescents, in Costa Rica, female children and adolescents aged 5 years and older have a higher risk of illness than male children and adolescents.

In Guatemala, at younger ages (< 15-year-olds), the risks of illness are similar for both sexes, but the risk is higher for males aged 15 to 19 years.

Between May 2020 to 10 March 2021, 3,526 cumulative confirmed cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS) were reported among children and adolescents temporally coinciding with COVID-19, including 95 deaths.