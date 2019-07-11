Disaster risk reduction in the livestock sector: the Costa Rican experience

Summary

As Costa Rica forms part of Central America, it is highly vulnerable to disasters. These tend to have a bigger impact in rural areas, where they cause considerable damage and losses to agricultural production systems. Animal production is strategically important for the country, a dominant activity in rural areas and an important source of employment. It is also one of the types of farming most affected by disasters. Disasters impact animals directly, damage the livestock infrastructure and increase the risk of disease. They can also affect the country’s health status, undermine food security and result in farmers losing their livelihood, with cumulative impacts that can weaken the economy over time.

The earthquake that destroyed the town of Cinchona, in the province of Alajuela, in January 2009, caused fatalities and left entire communities devastated. Losses in the agricultural sector totaled USD 10,996,647, nearly USD 2 million of which were in the livestock sector, with almost half a million production animals affected. On the other hand, hydrometeorological events trigger floods and droughts whose impact on the livestock sector include higher cattle mortality, limited fodder availability, lower rates of productivity and higher input prices (Diaz, Trelles and Murillo, 2015).

For those reasons, Costa Rica’s Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, through the National Animal Health Service (SENASA) and the National Commission for Risk Prevention and Emergency Response (CNE), working with other public and private stakeholders and supported by international agencies, has implemented a series of actions aimed at strengthening governance, building capacity and promoting prevention for disaster risk reduction in the livestock sector, making it more resilient to both epidemic and non-epidemic emergencies.

These actions move away from and seek to transform traditional approaches to disaster risk management at the global level; they also require that all stakeholders involved adopt innovative actions and self-learning processes.

The current context demonstrates that it is urgent and crucial to anticipate disaster risks and undertake measures to reduce them. This will allow for better protecting communities, countries and ecosystems, as well as peoples’ livelihoods, health, cultural heritage and socio-economic assets, thereby strengthening their resilience.

Costa Rica’s experience underscores the need for coordination and for responsibilities to be shared among the sectors in order to achieve more effective disaster risk reduction. It also highlights the importance of focusing disaster risk management not only on the protection of human life, but also on farmers’ livelihoods and productive assets such as livestock, as established in the Sendai Framework. The country’s experience has also enabled SENASA to achieve more efficient health risk management, making it a unique case in the Central American region and quite rare in Latin America.

This experience provides conceptual and methodological contributions to facilitate a paradigm shift in the veterinary services of countries, to broaden their vision of risk management. Society now faces global hazards and catastrophic events that surpass the relief capacity of conventional or sectoral spheres. In a context of sustainable development, an adequate response calls for a comprehensive, holistic approach.

Given the innovative quality of its modus operandi, which is helping to build and strengthen the resilience of Costa Rica’s livestock sector, World Animal Protection and the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) have considered it a valuable experience worth sharing and bringing to the attention of the international community in various forums. Such was the case of the VI Regional Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction in the Americas, which took place in June 2018. A side event was held to orient other countries seeking to reduce the risk of disasters and increase resilience in the livestock sector.