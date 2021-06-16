COVID-19 Vaccination in Costa Rica, May - June 2021

General information on the survey

Data collection for this analysis was conducted remotely from 6 May to 7 June 2021, using as a sample a total of 220 persons, all asylum seekers and refugees aged 60 and over. The sample was obtained randomly from UNHCR's database (proGres v.4), ensuring a representative sample of the registered population.

The age group of 60 years and over was selected because, during this period and according to the Government of Costa Rica's vaccination plans, it corresponded to the group that was being vaccinated throughout the country.