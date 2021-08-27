COVID-19 Vaccination in Costa Rica: Analysis of access by asylum seekers and refugees - Persons over 18 years of age (July-August, 2021)

General information on the survey

The data collection for this analysis was conducted remotely between June 28 and August 9, 2021, using as a sample a total of 270 persons; all of them, asylum seekers and refugees over 18 years of age. Of these 270 persons surveyed, 53 are residents of the North Zone of the country.

The sample was obtained randomly from the official UNHCR database (proGres v.4), ensuring a representative sample of the registered population.