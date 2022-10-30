Costa Rica South Border Factsheet September 2022

The Costa Rica–Panama border is 348 km long and there are only four border posts on the Costa Rica side in Sixaola, Sabalito, Golfito and Paso Canoas as the main one. Due to its length, the southern border is very difficult to monitor in its entirety.

In 2021, UNHCR Costa Rica resumed border monitoring activities in the border, primarily Paso Canoas. In this time, a change in the movements was evident, since more people were requesting asylum in the border posts than before, hence an Eligibility Officer was posted.

Considering the situation, a Protection Associate was posted in May 2022 in Paso Canoas to guarantee the effective protection of asylum seekers, refugees, at risk of statelessness and stateless persons who enter or reside on the Southern Border.