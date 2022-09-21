Costa Rica - Landslide (CNE, IMN, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 September 2022)

A landslide caused by recent heavy rainfall occurred on 17 September in the Cambronero mountainous area, near San Ramon Town (Alajuela Province, north of Costa Rica).

According to the National Commission on Emergency Response (CNE), nine people have died and dozens of others sustained injuries. Rescue activities were hampered by intense rainfall, the difficult terrain of the area, and the high risk of new debris falling.

Other areas of Costa Rica have been affected by heavy rainfall, resulting in 215 people being displaced to nine temporary shelters, as of 18 September.