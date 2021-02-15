Costa Rica: Hurricane Eta - DREF Operation Update no. 1 (n° MDRCR018)

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

Since 30 October 2020, Hurricane Eta's indirect influence has caused variable intensity rains throughout Costa Rica, with incredibly intense rainfall in the country's Pacific areas. According to data provided by the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), preliminary numbers established by National Society assessments and general data from the Operations Coordination Centre, the flooding, landslides, and damage to essential services caused by the indirect impact of Hurricane Eta has affected approximately 5,000 families in the provinces of San José, Alajuela,

Heredia, Cartago, Puntarenas, Guanacaste, and Limón.

In Costa Rica, this system's indirect influence increased as Hurricane Eta approached Nicaraguan territory, causing intense rainfall in Pacific areas on November 2, 3, and 4 and damage to roads and institutional, electrical, aqueduct, and household infrastructure in seven provinces and more than 54 cantons. Furthermore, landslides and flooding isolated and severely affected communities. The Municipal Emergency Committees (CMEs) and National Risk Management System institutions and field personnel reported severe damage in Pacífico Norte and Pacífico Sur, particularly in Nicoya's cantons Nandayure and Hojancha in Guanacaste and the cantons of Corredores and Coto Brus in Puntarenas. Reports of widespread damage, isolated populations, and landslides in Golfito's cantons, Parrita, and Quepos have increased considerably as of 4 November (National Commission for Risk Prevention and Emergency Care (CNE) 2020).

On 10 November, the Executive Power declared a State of National Emergency caused by Hurricane Eta. Authorities have reported that due to flooding caused by overflowing rivers or blocked roads, 23 communities were isolated. There were affectations on national roads, three bridges, three dikes with some affectation, and 20 drinking water systems.

After Hurricane Eta, Hurricane Iota also passed through Central America between 15 to 17 November 2020. Still, in Costa Rica, it only generated light to moderate rainfall that did not significantly impact the country.

The National Commission for Risk Prevention and Emergency Response (CNE) planned an investment of 957 million colones (approximately 1,560,504 American dollars - USD), of which 600 million colones (about 978,372 USD) have been destined to intervention for the cleaning of roads and the clearing of waterways.