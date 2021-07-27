Costa Rica
Costa Rica - Floods (IMN, CNE, Reuters, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 July 2021)
Heavy rainfall has been affecting northern and eastern Costa Rica (particularly Heredia, Cartago, and Limon Provinces) since 22 July, causing river overflow (in particular Siquirres, and Sarapiquí Rivers) and triggering floods.
Media report, as of 27 July, 2 fatalities, 2 missing and 3,268 people evacuated to 57 emergency shelters across Sarapiquí Canton (Heredia Province), Jiménez Canton (Cartago Province), and Siquirres Canton (Limon Province).
More heavy and locally very heavy rainfall is forecast over Costa Rica, in particular over central Cantons. A red alert has been issued for San Carlos, Upala, Guatuso, Turrialba, Matina, Limón, Talamanca and Sarapiquí Cantons.