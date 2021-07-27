Costa Rica - Floods (IMN, CNE, Reuters, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 July 2021)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting northern and eastern Costa Rica (particularly Heredia, Cartago, and Limon Provinces) since 22 July, causing river overflow (in particular Siquirres, and Sarapiquí Rivers) and triggering floods.

Media report, as of 27 July, 2 fatalities, 2 missing and 3,268 people evacuated to 57 emergency shelters across Sarapiquí Canton (Heredia Province), Jiménez Canton (Cartago Province), and Siquirres Canton (Limon Province).