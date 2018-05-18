Costa Rica: Floods Emergency Appeal Operations Update (MDRCR016), 6-month Operations update

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

From 21 September to 6 October 2017, a Zone of Inter-Tropical Convergence (ZIC), characterized by the entry of humidity from the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, caused Tropical Storm Nate to develop on 5 October 2017, which caused flooding throughout Costa Rica.

Tropical Storm Nate generated heavy rains, with an average of 400 liters per square meter, which is equivalent to the total precipitation of October, as well as winds and storm surges, causing flooding and landslides, widespread infrastructural damage, the destruction of public property, the disruption of agricultural production and local ecosystems and injuries and the Costa Rican president to declare a state of emergency for 76 cantons were declared on emergency; the 17 most affected were: Dota, Leon Cortez, Tarrazu (Los Santos zone), Acosta, Aserri (central valley), Buenos Aires, CotoBrus, Perez Zeledon (south zone), Quepos, Parrita, Montes de Oro, Puntarenas (central Pacific), La Cruz, Carillo, Santa Cruz, Canas and Bagaces (north Pacific). The storm affected Costa Rica’s road network, bridges, housing and agricultural sectors, water and sewer system and schools most severely.

Summary of the current response

The CRRC has carried out the following response actions:

During the first days of the operation, under the mandate of the National Society, it carried out rescue and pre-hospital care services, responding to 1,210 incidents and assisting 1,874 people.

The CRRC has delivered the following kits to the affected communities, standard of the National Society.