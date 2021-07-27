Costa Rica: Floods - DREF Plan of Action n° MDRKZ010

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

Since 22 July 2021, heavy rains have caused severe flooding in several areas of the country, mainly in northern and Caribbean regions and in the province of Cartago.

On 22 July, the National Meteorology Institute (INM)2 reported rains of varying intensity over northern and Caribbean regions throughout the day, increasing in intensity overnight. This activity reached northern and eastern areas of the Valle Central region. Winds of up to 70 km/h were reported in the Pacífico Norte region and slightly weaker winds in Valle Central.

On 23 July, the National Commission for Risk Prevention and Emergency Care (CNE) raised the national alert status to Red for the cantons of Turrialba, Matina, Limón, Talamanca and Sarapiquí. An Orange Alert remains in place in the northern and the rest of the Caribbean region; Valle Central is under a Yellow alert; and Vertiente del Pacífico is under a Green Alert.

The greatest impact from floods and/or landslides is seen in the cantons of Talamanca, Limón, Siquirres, Guácimo, Pococí and Matina in Limón; Turrialba, Paraíso, Cartago, Oreamuno, Jiménez, Alvarado and La Unión in Cartago; San José, Alajuelita, Puriscal, Santa Ana and Moravia in San José; Corredores, Quepos and Golfito in Puntarenas; Sarapiquí, Heredia and San Isidro in Heredia; and San Carlos, San Ramón and Guatos in the province of Alajuela.

Families have been forced to move in with relatives or to temporary collective centres.

Municipal Emergency Committees (CMEs) have reported 2,771 events in 36 cantons – 1,994 related to flooding and 380 related to landslides. In addition, seven highways are damaged: Route 32; Route 10 ParaísoSiquirres; Route 415 Turrialba; Route 230 Pacayas-Turrialba; Route 224 Ujarrás in Paraíso; the 225 along some points of Cachí-La Suiza; and Route 36 in Bribrí.

As of 25 July, the following has been reported: 29 municipalities affected, 36 temporary collective centres currently open (to assist 1,885 people), 381 people sheltered, and 200,000 people exposed to the floods (preliminary data, detailed assessment required)