Costa Rica - Floods and landslides (WHO PAHO, Reliefweb, media, INM) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 June 2022)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting most of Costa Rica since early May, causing widespread floods and triggering several landslides that have resulted in evacuations and damage.

WHO PAHO reports, as of 2 June, around 400 floods and landslide events during May. Moreover, the same source also reports more than 200 affected families, nearly 20 evacuated people in four shelters, and 35 destroyed houses across 18 Cantons due to 73 floods events and 20 landslide events, considering the period of 1-2 June.