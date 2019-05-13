Costa Rica - Earthquake (DG ECHO, GDACS, USGS, IMN, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 May 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 13 May 2019 — View Original
- An earthquake of 6.1 M at a depth of 19 km occurred in southern Costa Rica near the border with Panama on 6 May at 19:24 UTC. The epicentre was located approximately 8 km north of Paso Canoas town (Puntarenas province) and 35 km north of the city of Puerto Armuelles (Chiriquí Province, Panama).
- USGS PAGER estimates that up to 64,000 people were exposed to strong shaking and up to 336,000 people to moderate shaking.
- According to media reports, as of 13 May at 8.00 UTC, at least two people have been reported injured, one in the city of Puerto Armuelles and several buildings have been damaged.
- Over the next 24 hours moderate to heavy rain is forecast over the affected area.