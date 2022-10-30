Costa Rica Cash Assistance Factsheet September 2022

SEPTEMBER 2022

Costa Rica is host to asylum seekers primarily from Latin America and the Caribbean, and a transit point for others. The last five years the country has experienced an upward trend in the number of asylum applications received because of political unrest and violence in the region. As of June 30, 2022, Costa Rica was hosting 215,933 people of concern: of these, 11,205 are refugees and 204,728 asylum seekers, the majority Nicaraguans (89%).To address the significant gaps faced by the most vulnerable asylum seekers and refugees in meeting their basic needs, a multipurpose cash assistance(MPCA) Basic Needs Program is managed by UNHCR under direct implementation. Costa Rica has eased its restrictive measures due to the pandemic, therefore, the operation decided to resume on-site deliveries at the office in San Jose and the Field Office in Upala.