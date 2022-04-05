Costa Rica: Assessing the Socioeconomic Impact of COVID-19 on Forcibly Displaced Populations

UNHCR, in association with Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA), carried out a household level survey to collect socioeconomic data on persons of concern to UNHCR (PoC). The study examines the impact of COVID-19 on forcibly displaced populations in Costa Rica, focusing on access to essential services, livelihoods, and food insecurity.

Population: PoC in Costa Rica registered in proGres. The sample is representative of UNHCR’s registration database, but not necessarily of the entire displaced population in the country.

Data collection: two rounds of a phone survey conducted by IPA and UNHCR. The survey was developed in line with the World Bank’s questionnaire for their High-Frequency Phone Surveys (HFPS) among national populations in the Latin American and Caribbean region.