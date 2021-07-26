UNICEF and Government of Japan announce US$20.8 million partnership to boost ongoing COVID-19 preparedness and response efforts in the Pacific region

SUVA, FIJI 26 July 2021 – This week, UNICEF and the Government of Japan announce a new US$20.8 million partnership to support Pacific Island governments with their COVID-19 preparedness and response efforts, including Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Republic of the Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

This support, in collaboration with UNICEF, follows the declaration earlier this month by the Prime Minister of Japan, His Excellency Yoshihide Suga, at the 9th Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting (PALM9) to support COVID-19 measures for the Pacific Island countries.

The new project will promote water, sanitation, and hygiene in healthcare facilities through better access, improved infection prevention training and distribution of essential supplies including environmental cleaning and basic non-medical personal protective equipment.

In addition to water, sanitation and hygiene support, this project aims for a strong routine immunisation programme that will lead to a more effective COVID-19 preparedness and response plan. Health workers will be supported through essential trainings to deliver COVID-19 vaccines and maintain cold chain equipment and in-country distribution of vaccines.

Through this funding support, Pacific Island countries will engage communities on the importance of being vaccinated to save lives as well as tackle misinformation. Healthcare workers will also be provided technical support in using digital tools to help in the reporting and monitoring of the COVID-19 vaccination.

This four-year project continues the strong partnership Japan has with UNICEF to improve the lives of all children and their families living throughout the Pacific region.

Japan provides funds (grants, loans, etc.) and technologies that are useful for “development”, including peacebuilding, governance, promotion of basic human rights and humanitarian assistance, in the form of Official Development Assistance (ODA) to eligible countries and regions. ODA includes bilateral aid to directly assist developing countries and regions, and multilateral aid, which consist of contributions to international organizations such as UNICEF, UNDP, and WHO.

