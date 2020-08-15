UAE Sends Medical Aid to Pacific Island Countries in Fight against COVID-19

The UAE today sent 13 metric tons of medical supplies and testing kits to 14 Pacific island countries, including: Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Federated States of Micronesia, Palau, Cook Islands, and Niue to assist medical professionals through the provision of personal protective equipment and testing supplies.

Commenting on the delivery, His Excellency Abdulla Al Subousi, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Arab Emirates to Australia, said: “Today’s aid shipment to Pacific island countries reflects the UAE’s continued efforts to support and stand by these countries to contain the spread of COVID-19 by providing critical medical supplies and protection to strengthen the efforts of healthcare personnel.”

For his part, Matar Al-Mansoori, Chargé d'affaires of the UAE Mission in Wellington, said: “The UAE is working diligently to strengthen relations with Pacific island countries and expand them towards broader horizons in all fields."

“The UAE's assistance today is part of support for development efforts in Pacific island countries to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic and provide medical supplies to enhance capacity and ensure the adequate protection of medical personnel," he added.

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 1,277 metric tons of aid to 107 countries, supporting more than 1.2 million medical professionals in the process.